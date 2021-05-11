Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4,261.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,146,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $7.43 on Tuesday, reaching $203.88. 164,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

