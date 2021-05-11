LSV Asset Management Acquires 1,709 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.85% of NewMarket worth $35,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NewMarket by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in NewMarket by 6.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $350.96 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $332.45 and a 52-week high of $458.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.32 and its 200 day moving average is $386.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

