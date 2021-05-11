LSV Asset Management Acquires 310,273 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 611,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,273 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.20% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $32,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 122,420 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $343,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,219.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,999 shares of company stock worth $1,552,873. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

