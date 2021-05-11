LSV Asset Management Acquires 523,396 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,396 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.10% of Investors Bancorp worth $39,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.