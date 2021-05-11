LSV Asset Management Acquires 616,534 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,534 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.90% of H&R Block worth $35,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in H&R Block by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

