LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.82% of Hilltop worth $51,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,435,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after acquiring an additional 314,297 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hilltop by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 102,164 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 82,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $1,948,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HTH opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

