LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 514.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 826,392 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.21% of NETGEAR worth $40,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,074,070.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,931.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $33,497.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,417 shares of company stock worth $3,685,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

