LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 660,615 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.89% of Cirrus Logic worth $44,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

