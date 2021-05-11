LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 776,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of PPL worth $37,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPL by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after purchasing an additional 145,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PPL by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

