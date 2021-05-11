LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,565 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $31,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

NYSE MMM opened at $207.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

