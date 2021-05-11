LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $36,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $101.27 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

