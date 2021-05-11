LSV Asset Management Has $34.27 Million Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.25% of ACCO Brands worth $34,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ACCO Brands by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $868.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACCO. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

