LSV Asset Management Has $36.19 Million Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,818 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.62% of CACI International worth $36,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 542.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.70.

Shares of CACI opened at $263.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $190.16 and a 1 year high of $266.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.32.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.