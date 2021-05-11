LSV Asset Management Has $37.84 Million Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,299 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.62% of Universal worth $37,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth about $230,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 15.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 200,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Universal by 21.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Universal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.97.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $672.93 million for the quarter.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

