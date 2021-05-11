LSV Asset Management Has $38.40 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,335,324 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.75% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $38,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

