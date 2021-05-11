LSV Asset Management Has $44.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.55% of Ingles Markets worth $44,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $128,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.