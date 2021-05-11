LSV Asset Management Has $46.54 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,879 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.69% of OSI Systems worth $46,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in OSI Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $101.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at $42,091,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock worth $7,342,043. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

