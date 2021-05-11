LSV Asset Management Has $46.63 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.92% of Macy’s worth $46,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $70,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares during the last quarter. Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,001,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after acquiring an additional 831,298 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

