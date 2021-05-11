LSV Asset Management Has $50.30 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.16% of AutoZone worth $50,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,449.27.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,519.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,023.06 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,445.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,251.61.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

