LSV Asset Management Purchases 345,763 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,763 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.13% of Progress Software worth $41,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

