LSV Asset Management Purchases 94,142 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,142 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.08% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $50,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

