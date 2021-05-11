LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.40% of Ares Capital worth $32,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Ares Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 157,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

