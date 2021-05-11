LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.47% of Insight Enterprises worth $49,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.53. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

