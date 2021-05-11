LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,640,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.38% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $33,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 308,416 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

