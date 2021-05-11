LSV Asset Management Sells 142,400 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of KLA worth $41,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $299.90 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $158.89 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.90 and a 200-day moving average of $286.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

