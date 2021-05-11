LSV Asset Management Sells 167,890 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,890 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.38% of Simmons First National worth $44,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.