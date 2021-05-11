LSV Asset Management Sells 204,034 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,034 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.44% of Capri worth $33,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.