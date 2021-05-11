LSV Asset Management Sells 231,520 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231,520 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.90% of Diodes worth $31,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $250,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,056.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

