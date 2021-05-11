LSV Asset Management Sells 239,700 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Management worth $47,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.