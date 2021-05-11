LSV Asset Management Sells 51,900 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.64% of La-Z-Boy worth $51,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 228.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.70 million. Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

