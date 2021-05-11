LSV Asset Management Sells 53,900 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.29% of Sonic Automotive worth $47,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAH opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,627,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,907,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

