LSV Asset Management Sells 59,796 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,796 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.22% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $47,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,439,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

