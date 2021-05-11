LSV Asset Management Sells 62,399 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,399 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.52% of Synovus Financial worth $35,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,753,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Truist upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

