LSV Asset Management Sells 638,368 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,406,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638,368 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.66% of Prospect Capital worth $49,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Prospect Capital by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

