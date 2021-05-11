LSV Asset Management Sells 6,700 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.62% of Popular worth $36,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $79.89.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

