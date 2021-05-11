LSV Asset Management Sells 68,839 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,839 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.58% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $31,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $124,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $790.93 million, a P/E ratio of 209.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

