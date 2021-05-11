LSV Asset Management Sells 92,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.20% of Kellogg worth $43,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of K opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 583,334 shares of company stock worth $35,939,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.