LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,772,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,073 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.95% of SITE Centers worth $51,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITC opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,589,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,044,741 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

