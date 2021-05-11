LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277,586 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.72% of Sealed Air worth $50,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

