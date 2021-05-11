LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,675 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.32% of FS KKR Capital worth $32,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.