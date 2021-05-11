LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.02% of Hancock Whitney worth $37,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.