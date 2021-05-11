LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce sales of $33.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.30 million and the lowest is $31.90 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $133.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

