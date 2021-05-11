Lua Token Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $186,708.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lua Token has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00060366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00107447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00791171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 207,754,900 coins and its circulating supply is 70,169,082 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

