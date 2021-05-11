Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target Raised to C$0.90 at Scotiabank

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lucara Diamond from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday.

TSE:LUC traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.80. 254,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.67. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$317.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.41.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucara Diamond will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

