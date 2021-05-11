Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises about 1.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. 182,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,672,224. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

