Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,520,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.32% of Lumen Technologies worth $47,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

