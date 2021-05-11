LunchMoney Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,724.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $865,034.64 and $11,724.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00085183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.35 or 0.00884960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00063793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00108787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001935 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.