Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

LUNMF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 95,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,352. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

