Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.13

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.13 and traded as high as C$15.27. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 2,783,191 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cormark increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.13.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

