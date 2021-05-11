Lunyr Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25,545.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $25,545.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lunyr

Lunyr is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

